This month the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved adopting the district’s five-year strategic plan, Takeoff Toward 2026.
Over the last year and a half, district officials have sought input from stakeholders, including staff, parents and community members, while working on the strategic plan. That research led to the school board identifying three priorities: facilities, virtual programming and school-to-work pathways.
“I am thrilled that the Board of Education approved the Tullahoma City School District’s five-year strategic plan,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “Throughout this past year and a half, TCS has worked tirelessly on creating and drafting this strategic plan. After listening to stakeholders, the district moved forward with these priorities at the front and center.”
Following the approval, School Board Chairman Kim Usleton said she was pleased and excited to move forward with the priorities in hand.
"I am so very happy that Tullahoma City Schools has a written document that provides direction for moving us forward,” Uselton said. “Dr. Stephens did an outstanding job leading all stakeholders through the strategic plan process. From the very beginning, without knowledge of the priorities of others, these three focal points were at the forefront. With those goals in mind, TCS will be able to be proactive in meeting measurable goals that will benefit our students, employees, and the community.”
The first of the three priorities of Takeoff Toward 2026 focuses on the facilities inside the district, specifically ensuring TCS building spaces support each students’ academic, social and emotional development.
“An essential element in education is ensuring that students and staff members are equipped with a safe and supportive learning environment,” Stephens said. “We believe a focus on facilities will further aid not only our students but our staff members as well as we strive for excellence.”
The second priority of the district’s strategic plan centers on virtual programming. Tullahoma Virtual Academy officially launched this fall semester and is only for high school students, but by 2026, TCS plans to expand TVA to incorporate all grade levels.
“Tullahoma Virtual Academy fills a vital need in our school district,” said TCS Director of Virtual Learning, Dr. Greg English. “Our core mission is to serve students who are in need of an alternative learning environment outside of the brick and mortar school building. Currently, the flexibility and choice provided by our FLEX program allows any TCS students in grades nine through 12 to exercise an unprecedented level of control over their personal learning experience. These benefits will eventually be available to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students.”
The final goal of Takeoff Toward 2026 focuses on school-to-work pathways. By 2026, TCS will add clear pathways from school to work in the local community through internships, apprenticeships and valuable partnerships with local businesses and organizations that foster this pipeline.
“Tullahoma City Schools’ decision to strategically focus on School to Work Pathways will support and expand opportunities for students to learn outside the classroom setting,” said Jessie Kinsey, Tullahoma High School CTE Director. “This newly developed focus will help students know what the best career is for them through career exploration, preparation, discovery and eventually work-based learning. Through partnerships with local businesses and organizations, TCS students will experience firsthand what a career looks like and feels like in a specific career pathway.”
While district officials drafted the strategic plan, the community stakeholders made their voices heard throughout the process. Due to the overwhelming response from the community, the school board feels confident with this strategic plan and is ready to Takeoff Toward 2026.
“I think the most gratifying part about it is that it’s just not the board and the district’s plan, but it’s truly the community’s strategic plan,” school board member Pat Welsh said. “I have been impressed with how much the community has been involved in this plan and how many community members were on hand during the public meetings that were held. It’s easy to see that there has been a lot of work and effort put into creating this strategic plan.”