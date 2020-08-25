The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education wants the state to place a moratorium on standardized testing for this school year, according to a resolution approved at the Monday, Aug. 18 board meeting.
The school board unanimously approved a resolution requesting the moratorium, which will be sent to the Tennessee School Boards Association, a resource organization for school boards across the state.
The resolution highlights the many challenges students across Tennessee will be and have been facing since adapting to more online instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among some of the challenges are the extended closure of schools back in March when the pandemic first reached the state, prompting many students to be out of school for around five consecutive months; the requirement that districts give students six and a half instructional hours each day, even if schools are forced to close again or are otherwise disrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks; the fact that each district will develop its own unique plan of action for instruction remotely that may or may not match what a neighboring district has come up with; the loss of academic instruction in the previous school year; and the increased tasks of district officials to not only focus on student “growth and safety,” but also the “recoupment of academic and social and emotional skills lost during the extended closure.”
Because all these factors will likely have an impact on whatever state standardized testing occurs, the district “respectfully requests a moratorium on state standardized testing and accountability associated with such testing for the 2020-2021 school year.” That testing includes both end-of-course exams and “formative assessments” throughout the school year, according to the resolution.
Should state testing continue, the resolution states, the district also requests that the testing be used only as a metric for student progress, rather than its typical use of determining district rankings and scorings statewide, “due to the disparity in learning methods that will be used across the state in light of COVID-19.”
The district would like to see any testing focus on “recoupment of students’ academic and social/emotional skills lost during the extended school closure,” the resolution ends.
