The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved the schematic design budget for Jack T. Farrar Elementary School for over $17 million.
In the June meeting of the TCS Board of Education, Finance Director Hank Jordan informed the school board that a virtual meeting was conducted by American Constructors on June 2, and was facilitated by Senior Project Manager Zach Baldwin, who was in attendance for the meeting, Steve Billingsley of Billingsley Architecture, Time Little of OLG Engineering and Derek Martin of American Constructors, with Jordan a part of the meeting as well. Per Jordan, they were presented with a draft of the schematic design budget and an updated construction timeline during the meeting.
“This budget was based schematic drawings and designs that were prepared by Billingsley Architecture and OLG Engineering,” Jordan said to the board. “The schematic designs are for 44,041 square feet of new construction and 5,000 square feet of renovations to the existing school.”
According to Jordan, the estimated price is $17,987,939 or $366.79 per square-foot.
He then provided the following comments, qualifications and clarifications on the bid price:
The pricing reflects a 16-month construction schedule with an expected start date of September 2023 and a completion and turnover date of December 2024.
The cost includes a 3% construction contingency and a 7% design contingency.
Minor demolition costs to the existing building are included.
Cost is based on concrete masonry walls, steel joists and decking, metal roof, water-sourced heat pump HVAC system, new exterior canopy, approximately 5,000 square feet of new sidewalks, 2,000 square feet for new asphalt and new landscaping.
Jordan also shared some of the important upcoming steps for the timeline:
American Constructors will provide an updated Design Development budget in mid-August based on continued designs of Billingsley Architecture and OLG Engineering.
American Constructors will bid out the early release grading and foundation package in July and site work and grading could begin in early September.
The final Guaranteed Max Price (GMP) budget will be provided in December.
Vertical construction to begin with slab prep and pour in December after the GMP budget is approved.
Jordan said based the meeting and further correspondence and discussions, he recommended the approval of the Schematic Design Budget of $17,987,939 and the timeline presented by American Constructors.
Before making the vote, both Board of Education members Gigi Robinson and Andy Whitt said it was exciting to see the plans during the board’s summer treat and stated that a lot work was put into making the designs. The board then unanimously approved of the schematic design budget and timeline.