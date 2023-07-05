Jack T. Farrar School

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved the schematic design budget for Jack T. Farrar Elementary School for over $17 million.

In the June meeting of the TCS Board of Education, Finance Director Hank Jordan informed the school board that a virtual meeting was conducted by American Constructors on June 2, and was facilitated by Senior Project Manager Zach Baldwin, who was in attendance for the meeting, Steve Billingsley of Billingsley Architecture, Time Little of OLG Engineering and Derek Martin of American Constructors, with Jordan a part of the meeting as well. Per Jordan, they were presented with a draft of the schematic design budget and an updated construction timeline during the meeting.

Farrar Schematic Design.JPG