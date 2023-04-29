TCS Archers

 Zach Birdsong

During it’s meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Education celebrated several TCS students who are members of Taylor’s Archery and had stellar seasons.

Bryleigh Harris had a pair of top finishes in the Open Class Female division, taking the top spot in both the state and the nationwide competitions. She additionally earned “Shooter of the Year” honors for the state of Tennessee.

