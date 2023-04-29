During it’s meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Education celebrated several TCS students who are members of Taylor’s Archery and had stellar seasons.
Bryleigh Harris had a pair of top finishes in the Open Class Female division, taking the top spot in both the state and the nationwide competitions. She additionally earned “Shooter of the Year” honors for the state of Tennessee.
Kensley Hartman took part in the Fixed Pin Female division, placing second in the state competition. She also finished second for “Shooter of the Year.” Kensley went on to take sixth place at nationals.
Bryleigh and Kensley teamed to take part in the Jr. Eagle Division. The pair finished first at the state and national tournaments, making them two-time reigning state and national champions.
In the Eagle Division, Hunter Harris placed fourth at the state tournament and finished fourth in the “Shooter of the Year” standings for Tennessee. Hunter also earned a sixth-place finish nationally in the Open Class Male division. He went on to help his team finish third place at both the state and national tournaments.
Madisyn Best and William Dawe competed in the youth division. William competed in the barebow division and placed fourth in the state tournament and second in the “Shooter of the Year” standings. Madisyn placed fifth in the state tournament and fourth in the “Shooter of the Year” standings before taking 16th in the nation. She additionally helped her team place third at the state competition before a seventh-place finish at nationals.
Five Tullahoma High School students took part in the Young Adult Division. Natalie Best placed first at the Tennessee S3DA State Championship and second in the “Shooter of the Year” standings. She also placed fourth at nationals in the Fixed Pin Female division.
Harleigh James finished fourth at the state competitions in the Olympic Recurve class. Her season performance allowed her to place fourth in the “Shooter of the Year” standings.
Ashley Scott took first place at the Tennessee S3DA State Tournament and second for “Shooter of the Year.” She additionally placed ninth at nationals in the Barebow competition.
Nevaeh Todd added a fourth-place effort at the state competition and second in the “Shooter of the Year” standings in the Open Class.
Gage Rollins took third place at the Tennessee S3DA State Championship and won “Shooter of the Year” in the Fix Pins division.
Tullahoma also had a Young Adult Division team place second in the state and 11th at nationals. Natalie Best, Harleigh James, Shaun Owens, Nicholas Rollins, Ashley Scott, Nevaeh Todd, Ari Zeferin and Dominic Zeferin participated in that team.
“What an incredible season it has been for these archers,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “These students all hit a bullseye, and that is because of their dedication to archery and the hard work they put into this sport. I am so glad we are able to celebrate these wonderful athletes.”