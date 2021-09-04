In an effort to promote and maintain safety on Tullahoma City Schools transportation, the school board recently approved the purchase of a camera system for the school system’s bus fleet.
At the August meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, TCS Business Director Jason Ray recommended the board approve a total of $17,849 to be used to purchase bus camera systems for the district’s nine school buses. The money will be spent with vendor Pro-Vision, which came in with the lowest bid for the bus camera system, according to Ray. The district received just two bids for the project, including the Pro-Vision price and a second quote from AngelTrax, which totaled $22,315.98.
According to Ray, the price quote includes vendor installation of the camera systems onsite, meaning TCS would not need to transport its buses to a secondary location in order to have the cameras placed on the buses.
The need for the bus cameras was not reportedly related to any specific incidents on any of the school system’s buses, Ray said. Rather, it was a matter of continuing to promote safety on school transportation.
There is not currently an estimated timeline for when the bus cameras would be installed, Ray told The News.
“The vendor has received the purchase order, and TCS is working with them to schedule the installation,” he said.