Tullahoma City Schools has made three major staffing changes in its administration office.
Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens announced at the end of July that Dr. April Norris, the former principal of Bel-Aire Elementary School and former director special education for the district, had been named Deputy Director of Schools.
Norris has been an educator for more than 26 years, with seven of those years serving the children of Tullahoma. Norris began her tenure in Tullahoma as a special education teacher.
“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. April Norris as our new deputy director of schools,” Stephens said of the hire. “Her educational background and unique experiences will be invaluable as we serve the students and support the teachers and staff of Tullahoma City Schools.”
Norris holds multiple degrees in the field of education from multiple institutions, including a bachelor’s degree in special education from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), a master’s degree in elementary education from Tennessee State University, a doctorate in instructional leadership from Tennessee Technological University (TTU) and a doctorate in educational leadership from Cumberland University.
In the technology department, Dr. Susan Sudberry is being promoted to the director of technology, succeeding Diane Darlington, who will retire.
Sudberry has served the district as the instructional technology specialist since 2003, serving as the main point of assistance for educators in the district, Stephens told The News.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from TTU, a master’s in instructional leadership from MTSU, a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from MTSU and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.
“I am beyond thrilled to share this news,” Stephens announced earlier this month. “Dr. Sudberry’s classroom experience, vast experience in leading the instructional technology for the district, her collaborative spirit when working with teachers, staff and administrators, and her impressive educational background make her an ideal choice for this position. Dr. Sudberry will be an asset in the role of technology director as she continues the first-rate work that has been happening within the technology department and moves it forward.”
Filling the role of director of special education will be Dr. Wendy Wilkerson, the district announced recently.
Wilkerson currently serves as the special education coordinator for the district and was previously a speech-language pathologist for TCS.
“Dr. Wilkerson’s work as a speech-language pathologist for the district, her passion for what is best for students, her understanding of special education procedures and law, her role as coach and supporter of special education teachers and her educational background all lend themselves to this appointment as director of special education,” Stephens said. “Dr. Wilkerson has a fire and obvious capacity to lead and I am so very excited to make this announcement.”
Wilkerson received her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders from MTSU before attaining a master’s degree in communication disorders from Western Kentucky University. She also holds a doctorate in rehabilitation sciences from the University of Kentucky.