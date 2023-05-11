3A - TCS 2023 Best Communities.jpg

For the second-straight year, Tullahoma City Schools is receiving the Best Communities for Music Education Award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

This is the third time the district is receiving this award and the first time it has been given this honor in back-to-back years. Tullahoma City Schools is one of 12 districts across the state and one of 830 school districts nationwide to receive this distinction.

Recommended for you