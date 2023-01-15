TCS Johnny Hill

Tullahoma City Schools has announced that Johnny Hill has been named the district’s new transportation supervisor beginning later this month.

Hill is already employed by TCS as a workplace readiness specialist and additionally drives for the district. Hill comes into the transportation supervisor position with nearly 30 years of combined commercial and school bus driving experience and a bachelor's degree in business administration.