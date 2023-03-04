TCS Logo

Late last semester, Tullahoma City Schools received exciting news as it learned that its grant application for the Innovative School Models Funding was approved.

“What better time to celebrate this than in February, which is also National Career Technical Education (CTE) Month,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “We are so grateful and excited to have these funds as we look forward to providing our students with more work-based learning opportunities. This grant will allow TCS students to have more hands-on experience and be college and career ready once they graduate high school.”