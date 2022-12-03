1A - TCS receives $20,000 grant from TE Connectivity.jpg

As the holiday season approaches, Tullahoma City Schools received a gift from TE Connectivity in the form of a $20,000 grant.

“TCS is thankful for the commitment and support that TE Connectivity has shown our teachers and students through providing funding for STEM-focused grants,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “These funds ensure that our educators continue to have access to state-of-the-art resources to provide unique and meaningful learning opportunities for our students.”