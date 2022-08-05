1A - TCS receives nearly $80,000 from Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence.jpg

During the summer months, Tullahoma City Schools received exciting news as it learned that the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence had approved several grant requests totaling $79,999.02.

“I am so thankful for the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “This foundation continues to prove yearly the commitment to ensuring that all students and staff members flourish. These grants go a long way to providing our students and staff members with a plethora of new educational opportunities. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank the foundation enough for their work toward making these grants possible.”

