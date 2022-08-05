During the summer months, Tullahoma City Schools received exciting news as it learned that the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence had approved several grant requests totaling $79,999.02.
“I am so thankful for the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “This foundation continues to prove yearly the commitment to ensuring that all students and staff members flourish. These grants go a long way to providing our students and staff members with a plethora of new educational opportunities. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank the foundation enough for their work toward making these grants possible.”
Bel-Aire Elementary School received $27,950, which will go toward Boxlight Interactive Panels. Grant author Jordan Dilley stated that the goal is to replace all of the interactive whiteboards in each classroom at the elementary school. With the grant approval, Bel-Aire can purchase 10 Boxlight Interactive Panels for Bel-Aire.
“With these devices, up to 10 students will be able to participate interactively during our lessons,” Dilley said. “I am so thankful to be able to give equal access to interactive learning to all students in our school building. Thank you to the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence for making this dream a reality.”
Tullahoma Virtual Academy received $15,000 for its mobile coffee shop. With the grant, TVA and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department at Tullahoma High School plan to join forces in developing a school-based enterprise project, a student-operated mobile coffee shop.
“We are extremely excited for the students of Tullahoma Virtual Academy and Tullahoma High School to have this opportunity,” said TVA Director Dr. Greg English. “Building off the design of our onsite learning lab, the TVA Cafe, we chose to propose a mobile coffee shop. The goal was to involve students from as many CTE departments as possible at some point during the project. We are currently completing the primary purchase for the project, a 16' double axle cargo trailer. The transformation of the trailer into a concession trailer will be completed by our welding and machining students.”
Business, marketing, digital arts and broadcast media students will begin developing the business model. Additionally, they will learn about the applicable regulations and codes, naming the business, designing and creating logos for the trailer, marketing materials to advertise the business and opening and running the business.
“We understand the value that work-based learning opportunities provide for our students and community,” said THS CTE Director Jessie Kinsey. “This grant will allow TCS students to develop a school-based enterprise from the ground up. We are grateful for the generosity of the Tullahoma Educational Foundation For Excellence, and this will certainly improve the educational experience for TCS students for many years to come.”
Tullahoma High School saw three grant proposals approved for $16,246.80. The most significant sum went to the visual arts department at the high school for a grant titled “Back to the Drawing Board”. In the proposal, author Kelly Orr noted that she wants to help prepare the visual arts program for the art and design workforce.
“To say I'm ecstatic about this grant being approved is an understatement,” Orr said. “My goal as the visual art teacher at Tullahoma High School is to build a studio space that promotes exploration and collaboration in creating art and design with current technology. With the grant money, we can purchase 10 additional iPad sets. Our fine art students will be able to explore and create like never before using iPads and the best software, preparing for innovative careers in animation, graphic design, illustration and interactive media design.”
The e-sports lab at Tullahoma High School was the recipient of $3,227 from the latest grant. With the funds, the e-sports club is committed to purchasing LED lights and lamps and gaming consoles and controllers for students to compete. Additionally, the grant funds will go toward purchasing 20 gaming headphones.