Tullahoma City Schools recently received a surprise donation from One Day of Hope of Coffee County, Inc. The organization donated $2,000 to the district.
“I can’t thank One Day of Hope of Coffee County and its president Ray Marcrom enough for this generous contribution,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “This money will go toward aiding our students, and it will additionally help our teachers continue to provide a safe and solid learning environment.”
One Day of Hope was borne out of a discussion among the Manchester Ministerial Association 10 years ago. The members were searching for a way to reach out and love the county as one community and came up with the inaugural One Day of Hope in October of 2012. The event was held at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, a venue the event still calls home to this day. The organization received its 501c3 nonprofit status in 2016 and officially adopted the name One Day of Hope of Coffee County.
During the inaugural event, organizers and volunteers planned a giveaway of good and clothing for members of the community; however, they found the county’s needs were far greater than they originally thought. Over the years, the event has expanded to include much-needed services like health and dental screenings, haircuts, vision tests and job application assistance, as well as a kid’s carnival. The event also provides family portraits, community services, children’s books and more.
“I am very grateful to have community organizations such as One Day of Hope of Coffee County that recognize and prioritize the importance of supporting the whole child in our school systems,” Director of Student Services Dr. Shannon Duncan said. “This generous donation will help our student services in providing many of our students the support and supplies they need to be at school and ready to learn, as well as supplementing programming for social-emotional development and trauma-informed practices.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect the community, One Day of Hope has also been affected. The organization canceled its 2020 and 2021 events. But the organization has continued to help people in the community through churches, public schools and community groups. The efforts have allowed for over 1,000 families to receive assistance from front-line public servants.
“The work that One Day of Hope of Coffee County does to serve this community is absolutely incredible,” Stephens said. “We are so grateful for all of their contributions as well as their continued support of Tullahoma City Schools.”