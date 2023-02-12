2A - Citizen of the Year Sandy Vaughn.JPG

Sandy Vaughn, assistant to the TCS director of schools and secretary to the TCS Board of Education, was presented the 2022 Tullahoma News Citizen of the Year award by Tullahoma News Publisher Keith Ponder.

 Kyle Murphy photo

For nearly two decades, Sandy Vaughn has been a part of Tullahoma City Schools, where she is currently in her tenth year as the assistant to the director of schools and secretary for the TCS Board of Education. For her work with everyone in and out of the district, Vaughn has been named the 2022 Tullahoma News’ Citizen of the Year.

“I am overwhelmed by this gracious award and express my thanks to the Tullahoma News for recognizing me on such a grand scale and for the nomination,” Vaughn said. “I am forever grateful for this award.”