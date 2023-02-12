Sandy Vaughn, assistant to the TCS director of schools and secretary to the TCS Board of Education, was presented the 2022 Tullahoma News Citizen of the Year award by Tullahoma News Publisher Keith Ponder.
For nearly two decades, Sandy Vaughn has been a part of Tullahoma City Schools, where she is currently in her tenth year as the assistant to the director of schools and secretary for the TCS Board of Education. For her work with everyone in and out of the district, Vaughn has been named the 2022 Tullahoma News’ Citizen of the Year.
“I am overwhelmed by this gracious award and express my thanks to the Tullahoma News for recognizing me on such a grand scale and for the nomination,” Vaughn said. “I am forever grateful for this award.”
Vaughn said her role as assistant to the director of schools gives her the opportunity to work with Dr. Catherine Stephens in nearly everything she does, which ranges from to scheduling meetings to working with the school board and so on. She also has similar duties as secretary to the TCS Board of Education.
“It’s an absolute honor to do that,” she said. “It’s just a variety of things, and I love it. I love the busyness of it. It’s demanding but fulfilling.”
Another part of her job is to oversee and coordinate the celebrations the district puts on like Teacher of the Year, the Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award and other distinctions within the school district. Vaughn said it was exciting to setup celebrations for the Clyde Smith recipients, for the retirees who have worked and dedicated their lives to students and to the Teachers of the Years.
“It’s fun to do those events because it’s worth to honor those so deserving,” she said.
For Vaughn, her favorite part of the job is just being involved in education and supporting the students, faculty and staff and families in the school district.
“It keeps you grounded in the work you do that sometimes can feel kind of removed from it,” Vaughn said.
Stephens praised Vaughn for being The News’ Citizen of the Year and said she was proud of her.
“Sandy is an exceptional employee, and her work performance is second to none. She always arrives early with a smile and juggles a variety of responsibilities and tasks each day. She takes the initiative to ensure pending or upcoming projects are on target, communicates with students and staff routinely and effectively, displays a warm rapport with students and staff, and engages with all students, staff, families, and community members with respect and kindness,” Stephens said. “She is simply outstanding. Sandy is in a unique role as she juggles all things related to the Director of Schools and serves as the School Board Secretary, assisting and supporting this seven-member board. She works with an array of people and handles the myriad of responsibilities of this challenging role with care, dedication, and a high degree of professionalism. She knows her why, and that is students. She keeps her why at the forefront of all that she does as a part of her job in Tullahoma City Schools. Sandy is one in a million, and she deserves to be recognized as she is truly an inspirational employee.”
TCS Board of Education Chairman Kim Uselton said Vaughn was the perfect recipient of Citizen of Year.
“She is extremely dedicated to the betterment of TCS and Tullahoma,” Uselton said. “As our board secretary, she anticipates our needs, keeps seven of us on track and always exhibits incredible patience. She is a team player and cheerleader for all. It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to work with her.”
Vaughn said she is blessed work with an incredible team that share the same passion for students.
“I’m thankful for Dr. Stephens for allowing to me to serve with her and support her, and the board. I work with a tremendous board, they’re amazing and I am just thankful for all eight them and the team here at central office.”