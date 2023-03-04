TCS Building

In a special called meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved five new positions of assistant principals for the elementary schools and a full time position for the Career and Technology Education Director.

 In the Feb. 28 meeting, Director of Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Dr. Catherine Stephens informed the school board that the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) model is beginning as they will no longer be receiving Basic Education Program (BEP) funds. TISA is a law that was passed in 2022 to simply school funding by allocating funds based on the needs of students and it will be replacing BEP beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.