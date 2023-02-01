East Lincoln Elementary fifth-grader Aeril Vaughn was named to the Tennessee Treble Honor Choir that will perform in Nashville on April 30. Aeril is featured with East Lincoln Elementary music teacher Lydia Brown in the photo.
Bel-Aire Elementary School had four students who were named to the Tennessee Treble Honor Choir. The four Bees selected are, from left, Alyzabeth Holman, Kyra Gentry, Gavin Good and Analeigh Spain.
Photo provided
Five TCS students were recently selected as members of the Tennessee Treble Honor Choir, which will perform in Nashville this April.
Bel-Aire Elementary School had four students who were named to the honor choir. The four Bees selected are Kyra Gentry, Gavin Good, Alyzabeth Holman and Analeigh Spain.
“I am so proud of all my students that auditioned,” said Bel-Aire Elementary music teacher Sarah McVey. “These students who were selected will soon begin working on learning their music and will also get to perform with fifth and sixth-grade students from all over the state. It’s exciting, and I cannot wait for their performance at the Tennessee Music Educators Association Conference in April.”
Additionally, East Lincoln Elementary School had a student selected, as Aeril Vaughn was named to the Tennessee Treble Honor Choir.
“I am absolutely delighted that Aeril will be representing East Lincoln,” said East Lincoln Elementary music teacher Lydia Brown. “Not only does Aeril have a lovely singing voice, but her character is also a positive asset to the choir. She is friendly, persistent and courageous-- as one would expect an eagle to be. Aeril will represent Tullahoma well.”
The Tennessee Treble Honor Choir will perform on April 22 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel. Concert time is scheduled to get underway at 8:45 a.m.