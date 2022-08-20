TCS Logo

The Tennessee Department of Education released Tennessee Value-Added Assessment (TVAAS) date on Monday, and Tullahoma City Schools saw tremendous growth regarding its End of Course (EOC) and ACT examinations.

TVAAS measures students’ academic growth over time rather than student proficiency on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and EOC exams. TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students, and make informed decisions about where to focus resources to ensure growth opportunities for all students. When TVAAS results are released, growth is determined on a scale of 1-5, with 3 being the expected level of growth in a year and 5 being the highest level of growth.