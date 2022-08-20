The Tennessee Department of Education released Tennessee Value-Added Assessment (TVAAS) date on Monday, and Tullahoma City Schools saw tremendous growth regarding its End of Course (EOC) and ACT examinations.
TVAAS measures students’ academic growth over time rather than student proficiency on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and EOC exams. TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students, and make informed decisions about where to focus resources to ensure growth opportunities for all students. When TVAAS results are released, growth is determined on a scale of 1-5, with 3 being the expected level of growth in a year and 5 being the highest level of growth.
At the high school level, Tullahoma students grew in all areas, including receiving 5s in three different subjects, English I, Geometry and U.S. history. THS additionally received a 4 in Algebra II and 3s in Algebra I, Biology I and English II.
THS students additionally saw growth in their ACT scores this past spring. High school students achieved 5s in composite, English, Math and Science/Reasoning while also adding a 4 in Reading. Tullahoma High School also saw a rise in its graduation rate, growing from 90.4 percent in 2021 to 93.1 percent this past spring.
“To see this amount of 5s at the high school level is tremendous,” said TCS Director of Curriculum Susan Fanning. “A 4 represents more than a year’s worth of growth, while a 5 is significantly more. It’s been a difficult last two years, so seeing these results is wonderful.”
On TCAP (grades 3-8) examinations, Tullahoma received a 3 in literacy, while other test scores this past spring identified growth in certain areas for TCS students. While TCS students finished below the state level in some subjects, there are also areas where they improved from 2021. Middle school students improved their ELA and math scores during this testing year.
Additionally, TCS also had several improvements from 2019, including the number of students who met or exceeded the state level. Tullahoma elementary and high school students improved ELA results from their pre-COVID-19 pandemic scores. Elementary students additionally saw a positive bump in their math scores, while THS students scored well above their 2019 mark in science.
“These last two years have been loaded with challenges, yet our students and teachers continue to work hard to improve,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “It is helpful to have these results so we can identify our next steps. While we celebrate certain outcomes, we also recognize there are areas to improve, and our staff members will focus their efforts on meeting the needs of our students, determining where they are and how to move forward. I am thankful to be a part of a team that remains focused on what is most important–students. We will continue to challenge students today for a limitless tomorrow.”