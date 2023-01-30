TCS Logo

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved two bids from G.H. Reed Concrete for two projects this past week, with the total of the projects adding up to over $80,000.

In its January meeting, TCS Director of Business Hank Jordan presented two resolutions to the school board for two projects in the first district. The first resolution was about replacing the basketball/outdoor asphalt pad at Robert E. Lee Elementary School. According to Jordan, the asphalt pad on the playground had deteriorated to the point where it needs to be replaced.

