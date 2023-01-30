The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved two bids from G.H. Reed Concrete for two projects this past week, with the total of the projects adding up to over $80,000.
In its January meeting, TCS Director of Business Hank Jordan presented two resolutions to the school board for two projects in the first district. The first resolution was about replacing the basketball/outdoor asphalt pad at Robert E. Lee Elementary School. According to Jordan, the asphalt pad on the playground had deteriorated to the point where it needs to be replaced.
“We discussed a number of options with OLG Engineering and the Building and Grounds Committee settled on replacing the current asphalt pad with a concrete pad of the same dimensions,” Jordan said to the board.
An invitation to bid was opened which included removing and disposing of the existing asphalt and base, excavating to the proper depth and installing the necessary 3/4 inch limestone rock, approximately 5,200 sq. ft. of remesh, and 5,200 sp. ft. of 3,500 PSI concrete. The only response the school district was from G.H. Reed Concrete, located in Manchester, in the amount of $38,200.
The school board approved the bid in a unanimous 7-0 vote.
The second item presented was for the construction of additional sidewalks for West Middle School. Jordan said the Building and Grounds Committee recognized the need for additional sidewalks to allow students access to the school building from both Hermitage Drive and Turkey Creek Road. Specifications were created and an invitation to bid was distributed and received one response from G.H. Reed Concrete. Other than the just approved bid, Jordan said G.H. Reed Concrete has completed projects for TCS in the past.
“G.H. Reed has completed several projects for us so we were comfortable with them,” Jordan said.
The scope of the work for Hermitage Drive would include adding approximately 150 linear feet of sidewalk to achieve continuous sidewalk access to the building. Top soil, seeding and straw work will be included for disturbed areas. The bidding price to complete this part of the project would be $7,432.50.
As for Turkey Creek Road, the work would be adding approximately 700 linear feet of 5-foot sidewalk from the road to achieve a continuous sidewalk. Like Hermitage Drive, top soil, seeding and straw work will be included for disturbed areas. The bidding price to complete this part of the project would be $34,700.00
The total cost of the project would be $42,132.50 if approved by the school board. The school board also approved of the bid in a unanimous 7-0 vote. School board members Andy Whitt and Sid Hill were in attendance via electronically.