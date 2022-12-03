The Chorus programs in Tullahoma City Schools recently had district officials singing their praises as several students received national and state honors.
At the high school level, Tullahoma had 14 students named to the Mid-State and Freshman Honor Choir. Additionally, Anne Duncan was named to the 2023 American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Women’s Choir.
“Anne is an amazing singer and very dedicated to her art,” said THS Director of Chorus Activities Melissa Hinds. “The American Choral Directors' Association produces the best singers in the country. Anne has the opportunity to connect with top-notch choral musicians, teachers and performers in the United States and the world. Musicians from across the globe come to the ACDA conference every year. College recruiters will be present for the rehearsals and concerts. This is Tullahoma High School's first venture into the ACDA Honor choir, and Anne is leading the way for her peers.”
West Middle School also had two students, Wesley and Timothy Hanson, named to the ACDA Middle School National Honor Choirs. The national ensembles will perform at the ACDA Conference in Cincinnati in late February.
“Wesley and Timothy being accepted into the National Honor Choir is an absolute joy, and I’m so proud of the work they did to prepare for that audition,” said Beth Hanson, West Middle School Chorus Director and mother to both Wesley and Timothy. “Seeing the drive in them to prepare and go after this and the joy and intensity in their faces when they perform warms my heart. The ACDA Honor Choir will allow them to be surrounded and led by others their age who are also passionate about singing in choir. I hope they come out of that week singing and sharing everything they learned with a renewed enthusiasm for singing with others.”
Three Tullahoma High School students were named to their respective Mid-State and All-State Chorus. Those THS students are Duncan, Hannah Warta and Marco Alvarado.
Tullahoma High School also had four other students named to the Mid-State Chorus. Those students are Shelbie Penny, JosEllen Turrentine, Elizabeth Womack and Luke Yates.
THS additionally had seven students named to the Mid-State Freshman Honor Choir. Those students are Landan Dayton, Ella Edwards, Jossalyn Garcia, Violeta Lopez, Ava O’Neil, Alex Tobbitt and Edgar Tores Mata.
“Regional honor choir is a wonderful accomplishment for any student, and this is an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives,” Hinds said. “They have the opportunity to learn from world-class conductors and musicians. I am proud of all of the students who auditioned this year. It takes dedication and bravery to audition in this field.”
East and West middle schools also had students selected for the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association’s (MTVA) Honor Choir. At West, William Dawe, Wesley Hanson, Allie Hice and Peyton Pinegar made the honor chorus, while East students Eliana Martinez and Brianna Witham were selected.
“I'm really proud of all these students for making the MTVA Honor Choir,” Hanson said. “The audition requirements are especially intense for seventh and eighth graders. They had to learn an entire 18th-century Latin song and perform it with correct pronunciation and musical accuracy. Every student who put in the time and effort to learn that music, whether or not they were accepted into the honor choir, grew tremendously in confidence and musicality due to their diligent efforts.”
The East and West Middle School choirs will be performing at THS on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. THS will follow with its Candlelight Christmas Concert on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door. Additionally, the THS chorus will perform at Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10. Tickets to the Breakfast with Santa event are $10 and can now be purchased by emailing thssingersbws@gmail.com.