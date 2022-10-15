Rema Bell

Rema Bell

Next Tuesday will be a celebration as the Tullahoma City School Board will honor Rema Bell as the 23rd Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award recipient during its Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting.

Bell spent the majority of her teaching career at Bel-Aire Elementary School. After 28 years as a Bee, she retired from teaching in 2012. At the August meeting, the TCS Board of Education unanimously voted to choose Bell as this year’s Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award winner. The celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the TCS Administration Building at 510 S. Jackson St.