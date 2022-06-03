After many decades and multiple resurfacings, the tennis courts at Tullahoma High School will be getting replaced.
At its April meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved a $960,000 bid from Wartrace-based Curl Construction to replace the aging tennis courts with brand new ones on the same site behind Tullahoma High School.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, the courts were last resurfaced in 2015. At that time, the district was informed by the contractor that the base would need to be replaced and that the surface would not hast as long as typical on a court with a solid base.
“Time has proven this to be an accurate assessment,” Ray said in a memo on the subject.
In addition to the need for the court replacement, the TCS Building and Grounds Committee has been considering replacement projects for some time, as water puddling and surface cracks have become more prevalent throughout the years.
The district put out a request for bids on the project to include a new base under the surface, four courts divided into two-court sections, a new fence to keep tennis balls from crossing into neighboring courts and player benches, new lighting, a new hitting wall and surface as well as two new pickle ball courts and an adjoining location for 9-square.
According to Ray, Curl Construction was the sole bidder on the project, presenting the $960,000 price tag.
On Ray’s recommendation, the board unanimously approved the tennis court replacement project. There is not currently a timeline for construction on the courts, he added.
Tennis courts like the ones at Tullahoma High School typically need resurfacing every five to eight years, Ray said.
Originally, the district discussed the possibility of constructing new courts at a different location in order to possibly expand them or add more features, but ultimately the district elected to keep the courts in their same location due to their proximity to the school, the safety of students who would use them and the use of the courts for physical education classes and the high school tennis team. The expansion talks also ultimately ended with a decision to keep the new courts the same size as the existing ones with new features to better serve those who would use them, including the separate sets of two courts, the fenced walkway between them, the hitting wall and more.
According to Ray, the addition of the pickle ball courts on the hitting wall floor and the two 9-square courts was something the TCS Building and Grounds Committee frequently discussed as a wish for any new courts.
Funds for the project will come from the TCS reserves, according to Ray. This cost, plus the cost of replacing the Bel-Aire Elementary School roof this summer, will utilize about 20% of the total reserve fund for the district, he said.