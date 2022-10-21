TDA

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has announced their participation in a program that will increase purchases of local foods from Tennessee’s underserved farmers and producers and get it to those who need it most.

TDA will participate in the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA), established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The initiative aims to maintain and improve agricultural supply chain resiliency to support local, regional, and socially disadvantaged farmers and producers through the purchase of locally grown fresh foods, food products, and beverages.