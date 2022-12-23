TDOT logo

Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.

No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, through 6 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023.