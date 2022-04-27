The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to upgrade several railroad crossings in town, including the roadway and signage.
At a recent meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, seven different railway crossings in town were given the OK for the improvements, which will be 100% reimbursed by TDOT, with no local match funding required.
The crossings in question include West Lauderdale Street, West Warren Street, Wiseman Road, Parham Boulevard, East Warren Street, South Anderson Street and South Polk Street. According to Public Works Director Robert “Butch” Taylor, the improvements include paving, striping and signage at three of the crossings, while the other four crossings will receive improvements to signage, pavement markings and striping.
The city previously improved crossings at Hogan Street and Roosevelt Street in June of 2020, per Taylor.
According to contract documents with TDOT, the total cost for the seven crossings’ improvements will be $167,730. The board unanimously approved the funding.