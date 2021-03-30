Blood Assurance has received 2,410 donations since the beginning of their “Donor Madness” event that began on March 18. The event is to highlight the need for blood and to celebrate Blood Assurance donors. Blood Assurance is hoping to collect at least 6,500 units of blood, platelets, and plasma during this time. There is currently a nationwide shortage of blood and platelets and that shortage has also affected Blood Assurance. “Donor Madness” will continue through April 5.
“We are very excited to have seen these donors but we are still far away from our 6,500 unit goal,” said Blood Assurance president and CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “We are in the middle of a nation-wide blood shortage and in the middle of tornado season. Every donation helps. We need everyone to know how important giving is at this time and that patients are counting on them every day.”
Between March 26 and March 29, Blood Assurance will give away a $50 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card to one donor every hour at all Blood Assurance drives and centers. Donor Madness will culminate in a grand prize giveaway of fifteen $500 gift cards to Top Golf. Fifteen $500 Top Golf gift cards will be given away to donors who give between March 30 and April 5. For donors to enter, they only need to donate once. Fifteen random donors will be chosen to win the grand prize.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give during “Donor Madness” and find a nearby drive or center by visiting bloodassurance.org/donor-madness, texting BAGIVE to 999777, or by calling 800-962-0628.
Blood Assurance is maintaining procedures put in place due to COVID-19 including extra cleaning, social distancing, and a mask requirement.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.