TEDx is returning to Tullahoma in September.
Alderman Robin Dunn announced at the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s May Coffee that TEDxTullahoma will be returning on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the University of Tennessee Space Institute. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, through EventBrite and will be $35 each.
“It’s something I’m very excited about it,” Dunn said. I’ve had opportunities to serve this community in a number of capacities but this one is big. It is a completely local organized event and it is going to be a phenomenal, uplifting event.”
TED is a nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading ideas through short speeches, known as TED talks. It was founded in 1984 as a conference about technology, entertainment and design (TED), but now covers multitudes of topics from science to business to global affairs in hundreds of languages and countries.
The inaugural TEDxTullahoma was originally scheduled to take place in April 2020 at UTSI but was postponed to October due to the pandemic.
Like last year’s TEDx conference, Dunn stressed that this year’s conference is not a city-sponsored event and is instead an endeavor of Dunn’s herself. She said she would like to bring more events like TEDxTullahoma to the community in order to promote the innovations located within.
“I care about the future of Tullahoma, and I know that having a TEDxTullahoma event will help us on a global scale to promote our name,” she told The News. “We really are an innovative community, and I want to showcase that. We want to promote how cutting-edge Tullahoma has been. I know we’re going to continue to…uplift people and encourage more innovation.”
The original event sold out in mere hours, and virtual tickets were made available for those who wanted to enjoy the event from their homes.
TEDx is a subset of TED conferences, all independently organized on the local community level. According to the TED website, a TEDx event is a “local gathering where live TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community.”
The theme for this year’s conference is “Micro: The Power of Small.” Dunn said everyone saw last year how the COVID-19 virus completely changed the face of the planet, even though it is so microscopic.
She added that the topics will be focused on health and success, and there will be performances by various performing artists and live music for the first time at the conference.
“We got dancers, we got music, and it’s going to be beautiful,” Dunn said.
More information about the speakers will become available over the next few months. For more information, go to TEDxTullahoma’s Facebook event page, tedxtullahoma.com and ted.com/tedx/events/42517.
Tickets will include coffee service and a provided lunch. There will also be a virtual option available for those unable to physically attend the event at UTSI.
Erin McCullough contributed to this report.