Tickets for TEDxTullahoma officially go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 14, organizers announced.
The educational conference event organized by Robin Dunn and Tisha Fritz will take place Saturday, March 12, at South Jackson Civic Center. The location is a new one, as the previous TEDxTullahoma event was held inside the auditorium at the University of Tennessee Space Institute. According to Dunn, the location change will serve to help make TEDxTullahoma part of South Jackson’s centennial anniversary and year-long celebration of it, as the venue has undergone renovations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets cost just $30 per person, and include coffee service, a lunch provided and plenty of TEDxTullahoma merchandise. Coffee service for the event, provided by Fuel So Good Coffee Roasters, will begin at 9:30 a.m. before the first speaker begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A Tullahoma.
TED, an acronym for Technology, Education and Design, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to “spreading ideas,” typically in the form of short talks of 18 minutes or less. TED began as a conference in 1984, where lecturers presented ideas on topics from science to business to global issues. TEDx is a smaller, more grassroots version of the overall TED idea. All TEDx conferences are independently organized by local leaders in their own communities through a license granted by TED. The events are not controlled by TED, but organizers agree to follow the TED format.
The latest TEDxTullahoma is a reschedule of a previously planned TEDx event in 2021, which was canceled due to COVID-19. Originally, the event was supposed to take place in September.
In following with TED practices, TEDxTullahoma 2022 carries a theme. This year’s theme is Micro: The Power of Small. All the talks will be focused around the impact small changes can make at home and around the world.
The speakers for this year’s event include artists skilled in bluegrass music, ballet and spoken word, as well as advocates for mental health, motivational speakers and innovators. The speakers currently listed are Master Engraver Bertram Edmonston, Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Regenerative School Felix Bivens, buckdancer Hillary Klung, CEO and Founder of New Day Smoothie Jermaine Dunlap, songwriter Justin Terry, mental health speaker Kyle Mitchell, business owner Lauren Martin, disability advocate Molly Anderson, podcaster Royce Massengill and professional dancer Temple Kemezis.