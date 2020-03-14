TEDxTullahoma
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sold-out TEDxTullahoma event slated to take place on April 25 has been postponed to October 24. 
 
"On Friday morning, UT cancelled all extracurricular events for spring on all campuses, including TEDxTullahoma at UTSI," organizer Robin Dunn said. "We have rescheduled our event for Saturday, Oct. 24.  All but one of our speakers have confirmed that they will be able to present on this date."
 
The event is still planned to take place at UTSI. It is still arranged to be catered, and the starting and ending times of 8:30 to 2:00 will remain the same.  
 
"Thank you for your flexibility and support during these times of uncertainty. If you have further questions, please do not hesitate to contact me," Dunn wrote in an email sent out to all of the ticket holders.
 
According to a post by Kristin Luna on the TEDxTullahoma Facebook event, all original ticket holders will still be granted entry to the new October date. If, however, ticket buyers cannot make it to that date, full refunds will be issued. Those needing refunds for the new date should email Luna at kristinluna@gmail.com.
 
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com. Erin McCullough contributed to this report.

