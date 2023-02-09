3A - TEDxTullahoma.jpg

Organizers for TEDxTullahoma have announced the annual conference’s return for April and tickets will go on sale later this month.

TEDxTullahoma returns to the South Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, April 15, for a full day of speakers and entertainers ranging from artists, a technology liaison, a pediatric endocrinologist and more. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at tedxtullahoma.com with student tickets at $20 and regular tickets at $25.