Organizers for TEDxTullahoma have announced the annual conference’s return for April and tickets will go on sale later this month.
TEDxTullahoma returns to the South Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, April 15, for a full day of speakers and entertainers ranging from artists, a technology liaison, a pediatric endocrinologist and more. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at tedxtullahoma.com with student tickets at $20 and regular tickets at $25.
TEDxTullahoma is a TEDX event that is produced locally with TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. According to TED’s official website, TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis. The content and design of each TEDx event is unique and developed independently, but all of them have features in common.
According to organizer Robin Dunn, this year’s theme is “transformation” and each speaker will present their interpretation of the theme. She added that this year’s speakers are either from Tullahoma or from the surrounding area, including a student currently enrolled in Tullahoma City Schools.
“We are very pleased to be able to showcase the talent and expertise of our region on the TEDx stage,” Dunn said. “This is our first show that will include a student from Tullahoma City Schools, and I am especially happy about that. Each of our speakers will bring a unique perspective on a wide range of topics, including health, the arts, technology and ecology.”
This year’s speakers include TCS student and artist Arianna Marin, 2020 NPC Nashville Fit Show Overcomer winner Brittany Weddington, writer and filmmaker Colin Shuran, Emerging Technology Liaison and Adjunct Motlow professor Donald Choate, the Fire Phoenix Belly Dance, musician Lisa Baker, co-founder of the Middle Tennessee Raptor Center Lyle Russell and pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Nidhi Gupta.
Besides thought provoking speakers and performances, Dunn said attendees will have the chance to enjoy coffee serviced from Fuel So Good and lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A, as well as participating in “experience stations” provided TEDxTullahoma’s sponsors NAS, Bechtel, UTSI and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. She added Motlow State Community College will provide a VR experience station.
“Each of our guests will have an opportunity to wear a VR headset and step into a virtual world,” she said. “All our guests will leave with a swag bag too.”
For more information about tickets, speakers and the event, visit tedxtullahoma.com or visit TEDxTullahoma’s Facebook page.