Tickets for TEDxTullahoma officially go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, March 11, according to conference organizers.
The independently organized conference bears the theme of “Change” and will take place at UTSI Saturday, April 25, according to organizer Robin Dunn.
There are a limited number of tickets available for the event. Only 80 tickets are available for physical attendees at UTSI at $30 each. For those who can’t make it out to UTSI on the 25th, there is also a livestream party ticket available for just $15.
The livestream will take place at D.W. Wilson Community Center, 501 N. Collins St., according to organizers.
All tickets come with coffee service and lunch. Coffee service will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the speakers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including the lunch break.
Special guest speakers for the event are puppeteer Ed May, aerospace engineer Mark Whorton, The Good of the Hive creator Matt Willey, Tennessee Whiskey Trail Executive Director Sara Beth Urban, Soundly Music founder and president Stephanie Hudacek, the Rev. Steven Hovator, and student Tamara Millford.
Tickets are available at www.ted.com/tedx/events/36232. More information on each of the speakers is also available online.
