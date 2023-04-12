TEDxTullahoma presents its annual conference this Saturday, April 15, with this year’s theme being “transformation,” where each speaker will present their interpretation of the theme.
The third annual TEDxTullahoma will take place at South Jackson Performing Arts Center with a full day of speakers and entertainers ranging from artists, a technology liaison, a pediatric endocrinologist and more. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults and can be purchased either at the door or by visiting southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.
Organizer Robin Dunn said this year’s speakers are either from Tullahoma or from the surrounding area, including a student currently enrolled in Tullahoma City Schools, who will bring a unique perspective on a wide range of topics, including health, the arts, technology and ecology.
This year’s speakers include TCS student and artist Arianna Marin, 2020 NPC Nashville Fit Show Overcomer winner Brittany Weddington, writer and filmmaker Colin Shuran, Emerging Technology Liaison and Adjunct Motlow professor Donald Choate, the Fire Phoenix Belly Dance, musician Lisa Baker, co-founder of the Middle Tennessee Raptor Center Lyle Russell and pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Nidhi Gupta.
Attendees will have the chance to enjoy coffee serviced from Fuel So Good and lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A, as well as participating in “experience stations” provided TEDxTullahoma’s sponsors NAS, Bechtel, UTSI and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, and a VR experience station provided by Motlow State Community College.