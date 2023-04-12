TEDx Transformation

TEDxTullahoma presents its annual conference this Saturday, April 15, with this year’s theme being “transformation,” where each speaker will present their interpretation of the theme.

The third annual TEDxTullahoma will take place at South Jackson Performing Arts Center with a full day of speakers and entertainers ranging from artists, a technology liaison, a pediatric endocrinologist and more. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults and can be purchased either at the door or by visiting southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.

