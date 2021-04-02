A Madison teen faces vehicular homicide charges after he slammed head-on into an oncoming car in Bedford County this past month, the crash claiming the life of a child and injuring two others.
The suspect, Cristian Ruiz, 19, is charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated assault for the crash that claimed the life of a 6-year-old child from Tullahoma. The crash also severely injured the driver of the other vehicle, Ty Daetria Q. Green, 26, and her 4-year-old passenger.
According to the warrants against Ruiz, on March 23 the teen was trying to pass another vehicle on Highway 64 East in Bedford County when his 2016 GMA Terrain slammed head-on into Green’s vehicle.
Upon questioning, Ruiz admitted he had taken pain medication earlier in the day. The trooper’s report maintained Ruiz’s “reckless actions” caused the fatal wreck, noting the teen was reportedly under the influence when the crash happened.
Vehicular homicide can carry eight to 30 years behind bars while aggravated assault carries three to six years in prison.