A preliminary hearing for the teen accused of leaving his two passengers to burn inside a car after he crashed while running from the law on I-24 earlier this month has been set for May.
The suspect, Dan Angelo Fearron, 19, of New York is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, resisting, reckless endangerment, first-offense DUI, violating duty to render aid, speeding, overtaking the right, following too closely and failure to use due care. His hearing date has been set for May 17 in General Sessions Court.
Fearron was allegedly behind the wheel of a BMW that was clocked for speeding on Interstate 24. Lawmen fell in behind the speeding vehicle, trying to make a traffic stop even as he reached speeds of 118 miles per hour.
“He veered off the right and struck trees head-on,” the warrants read against the teen. “He emerged from the left side of the vehicle and ran into the wood line.”
Once troopers caught up to the suspect, the teen was asked if anyone else was inside the burning wreckage, since the BMW was still in a shroud of smoke.
“He was asked if there was anyone else in the vehicle to which he stated there was not,” the warrant revealed, noting it was a few minutes later that it was obvious the teen had lied to them. “After the driver was taken for medical evaluation, it was discovered that two occupants were found deceased in the burning BMW.”
Troopers noted that the teen driver smelled of marijuana and was acting in a way to make them believe he was under the influence.