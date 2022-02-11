Persons over 18 may soon be able to pack iron if they wish in the Volunteer State as the General Assembly is considering reducing the age at which Tennesseans are allowed to carry a firearm.
The bill was introduced on the House side by Republican Chris Todd of Madison County and there is now a companion bill making its way through the state senate.
As introduced, the bill looks to lower the age requirement to obtain an enhanced or concealed handgun carry permit or lawfully carry a handgun in public from 21 to 18 years of age. The law was recently changed to allow carrying of a firearm with or without permit for persons 21 and older unless they were in the military service. The new law, if passed, would allow all those 18 and older to carry a firearm if they so choose.
The bill; however, states that the statutory authorization to transport or store a firearm or firearm ammunition in a motor vehicle under certain circumstances does not apply to a person under 21 years of age in a parking area that is owned, operated, or while in use by any school, unless the person is at least 18 years of age and meets certain military qualifications.