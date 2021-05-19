The county commission passed a motion to secure the services of Telecom Audit Group that could save the county money on its telecommunications.
The Coffee County full commission met for its May 11 meeting and passed an agreement to enter a risk free forensic telecommunication audit with Telecoms Audit Group (TAG).
TAG is an organization based in Alabama that specializes in helping companies and governments by conducting a forensic telecom audit to reduce and recover any telecommunications costs. TAG Founder Carl Overton and senior engineer Bruce Brooks met with the Budget and Finance committee in December 2020 and gave a presentation about TAG’s history and services to other counties in the state.
After the presentation and some discussion the committee made the decision to look over the information provided and have the county attorney Robert Huskey look over the contract.
Overton returned to the Budget and Finance committee in April and gave a similar presentation as reminder of what TAG does.
TAG will work with the IT and Accounts and Budgets department to look at the county telecommunications bills and try to lower them by finding any improper errors like excessive tariffs and features, inflated billing, over provisioning of services and so on. If the firm finds that the provider has in the past or is presently overcharging, then TAG will seek out and recover those overcharges.
“We dot our i’s and cross our t’s,” Overton said. “In 31 years, I have never lost a case. I cannot think of any client in many years where we didn’t cut their cost and we haven’t gotten their money back.”
Members asked Huskey if he went over the contract, he said he worked with TAG to make any adjustments and stated the audit group was cooperative with making the changes.
During discussion, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell told the committee when he was checking references, he reached out to the finance office in Franklin County and was told that TAG’s audit was the only audit that saved the county money.
The audit itself will be conducted at the firm’s offices in Alabama, with representatives coming in the county offices for a couple hours to make copies of records that pertain to telecommunications. TAG will not submit a fee upfront, as the organization pays for its own expenses.
Once the audit is complete, TAG will handle the negotiations with the phone carriers about paying out refunds if errors were found and corrected. The check will go directly to the county and TAG’s bill for the county will be 50% of the savings gets during a two-year period after the audit is complete.
After discussion the committee approved of the agreement and it was sent to the Full Commission for final approval. The commission voted unanimously with 18 yes to approve the agreement.