Tension amongst the Board of Mayor and Aldermen came to a head at the Dec. 5 study session, as the board broke out in a shouting match, leading to Alderman Robin Dunn storming out halfway through the meeting. She tendered her resignation from the board the following day after five years on the city council. The city board now has one month to fill the spot, with whoever is selected to serve the rest of Dunn’s term that runs until 2024.
The contentious meeting opened with the report and remarks by city attorney Stephen Worsham, who provided supplementary information on multiple items of consideration that the board had requested legal advice on.
He first brought up the code of ethics that the city currently has in place for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, as well as a previously-overturned revision. The revision requires a certain degree of decorum for public servants in terms of their conduct, deportment and their activities.
The current code of ethics is a state-mandated ordinance that relates to the financial activities of the board.
When Alderman Daniel Berry questioned what prompted this suggestion by the city attorney, Worsham referred to comments he had received from the public.
“The rancor that has arisen at some of these board meetings is embarrassing to the people of this town,” he said. “Everywhere I go - and I mean everywhere: to church, to the grocery store, Walgreens, on the street, to the post office - people are upset about what’s going on in this town. It’s not only that they’re interested; they’re upset about it. They’re embarrassed about it. I think we need to develop a bit more of a guide as to how we act in public.”
He also referenced social media posts that have been made by members of the board.
One of these items the board had requested legal advice on was the community planned development committee, which was voted on and approved for creation by the board at their Nov. 14 meeting. The committee, which was recommended by Alderman Kurt Glick, will consist of seven Tullahoma citizens, and its intent is to allow community representatives to make suggestions to the city planning director for the updated 2011 comprehensive plan.
Worsham addressed discussions and concerns regarding the authority of the board to appoint members to the committee.
“Pursuant to the city charter and also the code of ordinance for the city of Tullahoma, the mayor is the person that would have the authority to appoint members of special committees,” he said.
He referenced chapter two of the code of ordinances, section 1-201(4), which states that the mayor shall be empowered, from time to time, to appoint such special committees as shall be authorized and directed by the mayor and aldermen or as the mayor may deem necessary or
important to appoint.
“It says that the mayor has the authority to do it; it doesn’t say that the aldermen don’t,” interjected Alderman Kurt Glick.
“I believe we have the authority to enact an ordinance that would create this committee,” said Alderman Jenna Amacher. “I don’t think it’s our intent to give this authority to the mayor and mayor alone in the creation of this committee. That is not what we passed.”
Members of the board referenced section eight of the city charter, which states that the mayor and aldermen shall have full power and authority to appoint officers, servants and agents of the city, such as they may deem necessary and provide for by ordinance. The operative phrase that drew the focus of the discussion is the ability of the aldermen to appoint servants of the city.
“Call it a committee if you want to,” said Amacher. “If we need to change the name and call it ‘special agents,’ I don’t think that that’s relevant. I think that section eight allows us to do it the way that we intend to.”
“That’s not what’s in the code,” Mayor Ray Knowis refuted, drawing comments from both Glick and Amacher that the charter trumps the code.
Amacher went on to say that the board had already passed the creation of the committee, setting a date for appointment as Dec. 12.
“We instructed the administration of this city to advertise for this and to bring those people forth on December 12 for us to appoint this committee,” she said.
“At that meeting, we agreed to adopt the policies and procedures for this committee,” Knowis said.
Discussion had ensued at the Nov. 14 meeting of the board regarding the authority, guidelines and limitations of the committee, but the decision had been made to postpone setting regulations until the board was created. The item was approved by the board with a 6-1 vote at that meeting, with Dunn against.
Further discussion ensued regarding the ability of the aldermen to appoint members to the committee, given the wording of the passed motion, which states that each member of the committee will be appointed by nomination and majority vote of the board.
Worsham recommended that the board pass an ordinance to allow aldermen to appoint members of the committee, should they wish to make an exception from the code of ordinance. Amacher suggested that the ordinance rather state that the board selects the members of all committees and appointments within the city.
Amacher raised a point regarding the ability of the board to remove public officers, referencing a disparity between this ability and the discussed ability for only the mayor to appoint said officers.
“I think that you have to look at this contextually,” said Berry. “It’s like picking a single verse out of the Bible and pretending like nothing else applies. When you look at section eight [of the city charter,] it says that the mayor and the board of mayor and aldermen have the power and authority yadda yadda yadda, and then in one it clarifies and says that the mayor has the authority to remove officers that he created. Then the second part, the board, we have that ability for the people that we appoint–”
Amacher interrupted at this point, shouting “wrong” and for Berry to read the passage in its entirety. Berry then continued with his reading, clarifying that the additional points within the charter state that the aldermen are granted the authority to remove
“I disagree,” said Amacher. “I think that in C-1 it says that the mayor may do it alone or that the board may do it in its entirety. The mayor does have more authority than we do, but if the board should so choose, we also have the authority by collectively being able to remove an individual.”
“The whole reason we’re in this situation right here is there is an issue with the members of this body wanting power and authority, and we’re trying to subvert a planning commission that we already have,” said Berry.
Glick refuted this, saying that the intent of the committee is to create a document with recommendations for the planning commission.
In response to discussion of making the appointment of city officials a board decision, Knowis read through the powers and duties of the mayor, as outlined in chapter one of the code of ordinances.
“Now, if we’re going to do away with number 4, to appoint special committees, why don’t we do away with all of the mayor’s powers?” he asked.
“I think that’s facetious and uncalled for,” said Amacher. “Notice that it says ‘as directed by the board of mayor and aldermen,’ which is exactly what we did by this. And so, as directed by the board of mayor and aldermen, I would say, yes, Mayor, we want your stamp of approval on this, but here’s how we want to create it.”
At this point, Dunn joined the meeting, having not been present when it began.
“I know I just walked in, but the tone of this meeting is absurd,” she said. “Mayor, I’m gonna ask that you consider adjourning, because if people are being abused, there is no business being done.”
“There’s nobody being abused,” Glick interjected. “You haven’t been here. You don’t know what’s going on. You showed up 45 minutes late, so you don’t even know what’s going on.”
“That tone of voice that you’re using,” Dunn began, gesturing toward Glick, “is inappropriate.”
“You’re inappropriate,” he rebutted.
The room then broke out in cross-talk, with members of the board shouting over each other.
“This is exactly what I was talking about,” said Worsham. “Settle down. Let’s just have a civilized discussion about an issue that people have different ideas about. I wasn’t trying to create a fury here at all. There’s just an inconsistency, and I wanted to see what you can do to fix it.”
Amacher then referenced “another instance a few months ago in which we did something particularly incorrect,” saying that research into Robert’s Rules of Order had determined no action could be taken to correct it without withdrawing the approval of the item.
“We couldn’t change it now unless we were willing to undo that action,” she said. “I’m not gonna disagree that the mayor does have some authority in this, but I think that what we are asking the mayor to do is to help us establish this committee in which we all collectively choose these individuals. He has the authority to that in himself, so if he wants to be a team player, now’s the time to do so.”
Berry then raised a point about making an ordinance regarding the committee, backed by Worsham, rather than continuing the line of discussion.
Any change to the code of ordinances would have to be made in the form of an ordinance, which has to be reviewed and approved in board meetings twice before they can be enacted. Due to the board’s new meeting schedule, an ordinance would take two months to be approved.
“I’m trying to wrap my head around this, because we voted on this, what, three weeks ago?” said Alderman Bobbie Wilson. “I thought that we were in the direction to implement it, and now we’re just nit-picking over–”
“The rules?” finished Berry. “We’re nitpicking over whether we can legally do it?”
Wilson then referenced the city charter, stating that the structure of the government is to avoid concentrated power. Amacher then pointed out that Knowis had voted to approve the creation of the committee at the Nov. 14 meeting.
Further argument and shouting ensued over the selection and appointment of members of past committees in comparison to the community planned development committee, with Amacher claiming that “you guys are trying to undo and subvert the political process.”
“Your attorney is telling you that this is not legal, so who is subverting the process?” Berry asked.
“I think the undermining is what is frustrating everyone,” said Amacher. “I don’t believe it’s illegal.”
“Well, you’re not an attorney, and he is,” rebutted Berry.
“We have the same degree,” Amacher responded.
Discussion ensued regarding the content and intent of a hypothetical ordinance that would accomplish what the board was suggesting in regards to the appointment of committee members.
The board then began a review of the minutes of the Nov. 14 meeting, to gain clarity on the motion that was passed, as well as the discussion surrounding it.
“Let’s see what kind of trickery y’all have done with the minutes,” said Amacher.
“No one’s tricking anybody!” exclaimed Dunn. “Stop making those assumptions. The reason why I did not want to have these study sessions is because I was afraid that this would happen. This is trash. This is embarrassing. This is not being a civil servant. No one here is approaching this with a servant’s heart, and this is a sacred room where sacred things should be happening. That is not what is going on. I don’t like having these meetings.”
“You showed up late; you can always leave,” said Amacher.
“I am ready for you to leave,” Dunn responded. “You’ve got two weeks, is that right?”
Worsham then pounded the table with his fist, interrupting the ensuing argument before it could escalate.
“Come on now,” he said. “I realize I’m approaching this from a somewhat toothless position, but let’s respect each other’s opinions and let us talk, for heaven’s sake! This is not a way to conduct yourselves. Y’all are adults. I used to teach a Sunday school class full of little kids, and they handled themselves with more respect for each other than y’all do right now.”
Dunn collected her belongings and prepared to leave at this time.
“Robin, you are being just as combative as Jenna ever has been, just now,” said Wilson.
“Bobbie, I am going to pray for you, I promise,” said Dunn, as she stormed out. “Pinkie promise.”
Knowis then read the section of the minutes from the Nov. 14 meeting, as it related to the motion to create the committee, as well as comments from the city recorder and the TUA recording of the meeting. The comments included the remarks of the city attorney on the motion.
Further in-fighting broke out over the inclusion of the attorney’s comments in the minutes.
The discussion then shifted to the qualifications of individuals selected for the committee, and it was agreed that the decision would be based on merit and career or academic history. A desire was expressed for diversity to expand the knowledge base and experience of the committee.
The mayor agreed to take the aldermen’s suggestions for committee members in consideration for approval.