Tension amongst the Board of Mayor and Aldermen came to a head at the Dec. 5 study session, as the board broke out in a shouting match, leading to Alderman Robin Dunn storming out halfway through the meeting. She tendered her resignation from the board the following day after five years on the city council. The city board now has one month to fill the spot, with whoever is selected to serve the rest of Dunn’s term that runs until 2024.

The contentious meeting opened with the report and remarks by city attorney Stephen Worsham, who provided supplementary information on multiple items of consideration that the board had requested legal advice on.