As of Friday night, the following churches, businesses and organizations have temporarily suspended in-person services due to COVID-19 concerns:
(This list will be updated as The News learns of more suspensions and/or closures. If you have an addition to the list, please add it to our Facebook post or email Erin McCullough at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.)
Tullahoma First United Methodist Church - suspending all activities through Saturday, March 28.
King's Cross Church - no worship service Sunday, March 15; all church events from Sunday, March 15 to Saturday, March 21, are cancelled; church office will be closed and staff will work remotely.
Motlow State Community College - Motlow has extended its spring break through March 22. Once spring break is over, classes will resume online only.
Wesley Heights United Methodist Church - Per the reqest of the Bishop of the United Methodist Church, all church and other services have been cancelled for the next two weeks, beginning Friday, March 13.
Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee - GSMIDTN recommends suspending all in-person meetings and/or social gatherings through March 31. Beginning Saturday, March 14, all GSMIDTN facilities and offices will be closed to anyone outside of staff until further notice. Retail needs will be served through phone and email orders.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - all public gatherings of church members are temporarily suspended "until further notice," including conferences, worship and other activities.
Amateur Athletic Union sports - the AAU is temporarily suspending all AAU events for the next three weeks.
Tullahoma Little League - suspended until April 6; includes all practices and meetings.
Hands-On Science Center* - cancelled "Pi Day" event and called off general admission for Saturday, March 14. *HOSC has not suspended all operations as of Friday, March 13
Unitarian Universalist Church of Tullahoma - the church will be closed through the remainder of the month. Zen services are cancelled until April 8.