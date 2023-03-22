Temporary restrictions to take effect at Franklin State Forest.jpg

Visitors to Franklin State Forest in Franklin and Marion Counties will only be allowed to enjoy the forest on foot as of March 11, 2023.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is instituting temporary restrictions for 120 days to assess the damage caused by off-road vehicles driven in restricted areas. This practice has jeopardized the protection of the forest and the safety and welfare of visitors. Once the assessment is complete, TDF will determine a course of action to protect the integrity of the forest and its natural resources.