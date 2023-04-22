THS FBLA National Placers.jpg

Tullahoma High School had 10 FBLA students qualify for the National Leadership Conference based on their performances recently at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference. Nationals will take place this June in Atlanta.

 Photo provided

After a stellar outing at the Tennessee FBLA State Leadership Conference, Tullahoma High School had 10 students qualify for nationals in Atlanta this June.

To qualify for the National Leadership Conference, students needed to place in the top four of their respective events. The FBLA National Leadership Conference will occur in Atlanta from June 27-30.

Tags

Recommended for you