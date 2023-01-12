2A - tenncare dentist.jpg

Approximately 600,000 adults on TennCare are now eligible for extensive dental benefits. Last year, Governor Lee proposed and the General Assembly approved a $25 million investment to offer dental care to persons 21 years and older on TennCare. Children on TennCare, as well as pregnant women on TennCare, already receive dental benefits.

Regular dental checkups help dentists identify, prevent, and treat dental related issues promptly. Early detection of tooth decay and gum disease can prevent painful, complicated, and costly treatment down the road and preserve a person’s natural teeth.