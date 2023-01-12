Approximately 600,000 adults on TennCare are now eligible for extensive dental benefits. Last year, Governor Lee proposed and the General Assembly approved a $25 million investment to offer dental care to persons 21 years and older on TennCare. Children on TennCare, as well as pregnant women on TennCare, already receive dental benefits.
Regular dental checkups help dentists identify, prevent, and treat dental related issues promptly. Early detection of tooth decay and gum disease can prevent painful, complicated, and costly treatment down the road and preserve a person’s natural teeth.
TennCare’s dental plan DentaQuest is responsible for administering the dental care of members under the oversight of TennCare. Members can receive regular exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, crowns, and more. DentaQuest has been growing the provider network to support the increased population prior to launching the new benefits, and TennCare and DentaQuest are committed to ensuring all adult members have a dental home in their communities. A dental home is the ongoing relationship between the dentist and the patient, inclusive of all aspects of oral healthcare delivery, in a comprehensive, continuously accessible, coordinated, and family centered way. To find a dentist in-network, members can use the “Find a Dentist Tool”, which is also available through TennCare’s website.
“We are excited to offer this new benefit to our adult TennCare members,” said TennCare Director Stephen Smith. “Dental care is critical to overall health and will help us further our mission of improving lives through high-quality, cost-effective care.”
DentaQuest began sending members a welcome letter in December with more information on accessing dental benefits. TennCare members can also go online to the TennCare Dental Services website to get more information. All members should make sure TennCare has their correct address by checking online through Tenncareconnect.tn.gov or by calling 855-259-0701. Members can use their TennCare member IDs or their health plan card when visiting the dentist.