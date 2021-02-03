The Crimson Clover Master Gardner Association is partnering with the Tennessee Environmental Council to host Coffee County’s part of Tennessee Tree Day.
Tennessee Tree Day 2021 is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind in America, taking place on the weekend of March 19 and 20, 2021. Tennessee residents will collectively pick up and plant more than 50,000 native bare-root tree-seedlings in all 95 Tennessee counties during this weekend. The trees are yours to plant on your own property and will enhance our environment and communities for generations to come. Bare-root seedlings range in size from 1 to 3 feet, depending on species.
Tree Day is a project of Tennessee Environmental Council. As a nonprofit organization, it depends on community support for its success. Tree seedlings are available for a suggested donation of $1.99 per tree. The program cannot accept cash donations for trees at the distribution points, so trees must be reserved and paid for through an online form.
The last day to order trees is March 7, or until supplies last. Native species available are bald cypress, eastern redbud, northern red oak, white oak, shortleaf pine, red mulberry, sweetgum, tulip poplar, wild plum and buttonbush.
Trees can be ordered and paid for by going to https://tiny.utk.edu/tntreeday. Locally, the pickup location is at the UT-TSU Extension Office, located at 1331 McArthur St., Manchester, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday March 19 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20.