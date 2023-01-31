Tree planting

Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on Tennessee Tree Day on March 18, 2023. Trees are available to reserve online now through February 26 for a small donation per tree while supplies last. This is the ninth annual statewide tree-planting event organized each year by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a nonprofit organization.

Residents may reserve native trees online to plant at their properties by visiting the event website: tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay. Ten native tree species are being offered to plant at homes, farms, and other properties across Tennessee.