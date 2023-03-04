TDA Weights and Measures Inspector Doug Archer gas station inspection.jpeg

TDA Weights and Measures Inspector Doug Archer conducts an inspection at a gas station.

 Photo provided

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is celebrating Weights and Measures week March 1-7, 2023. This year’s theme is “Collaborating with Partners and Stakeholders for a Greater Measure of Equity.”

“Our Weights and Measures inspectors work to make sure you get what you pay for,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Consumers may not think about it, but many consumer goods are bought and sold by measure. Whether it’s at the grocery store, airport, or gas pump, our inspectors are ensuring those scales are properly calibrated and the pricing is accurate.”