Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden has announced her office is partnering with Tennessee Donor Services for the 2022 Tennessee County Clerk Tour of Quilts to honor those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. A special handmade quilt can be seen in the clerk’s office during April, National Donate Life Month.
Each unique quilt square was lovingly created by a donor family before and carefully joined to others, with each thread representing the link we have to one another. The quilts are a visual and heartfelt tribute to the many lives touched by organ and tissue donation.
“It is an honor for our office to be a part of recognizing our donor heroes in this way," states Ms. McFadden. “We hope to create a connection with our citizens that will lead to greater awareness about organ and tissue donation.”
Each organ and tissue donor has a profound and far-reaching impact. Their lifesaving gifts of organ donation can save as many as eight lives, and their life-improving gifts of tissue, such as bone, skin, and corneas, can directly impact as many as 75 others.
“We are excited to partner with our Tennessee County Clerks to share these special quilts with communities around the state,” stated Jill Grandas, Executive Director of Tennessee Donor Services. “Donor quilts are very personal reminders of our donor heroes and celebrate the connection of life shared with others.”
Tennessee Donor Services has been collecting quilt squares and creating memorial quilts to honor donors since 2004. Today, there are a total of 20 in the collection.
“This is a unique opportunity to experience the donation story. Each quilt square is as varied as the person it represents,” adds Ms. McFadden. “The collection reminds us that organ and tissue donation touches people from every walk of life, in all corners of our nation.”