A local doctor has been leading the charge to convince Gov. Bill Lee to relax the absentee balloting law as the state still guards against COVID-19 even as the election season looms.
However, as of this past week, the decision of how the coming elections will proceed is out of the governor’s hands, barring an appeal by the State Attorney General, as the 20th Judicial District Chancery Court has struck down the requirement that voters must have an “excuse” or be of a certain age to request an absentee ballot.
As for the local doctor’s letter, it was sent as several Tennessee doctors wanted Gov. Lee and representatives to expand absentee voting for the 2020 election and protect the health of Tennesseans and their communities.
Dr. Thomas Phelps, a retired family practice physician from Tullahoma, recently announced his open letter to Gov. Lee and state lawmakers, signed by over 100 other health care workers, calling for absentee voting to be extended to all voters in this election.
Tennessee is one of only five states in the country that have refused to expand absentee voting in this global pandemic. Twenty-nine states and Washington, D.C. already allow every voter to vote absentee in every election, without providing a reason or “excuse.” In another five states, all registered voters are mailed ballots, which they can return to election officials by mail or at secure drop-off locations. Sixteen states require voters to list a qualifying “excuse” to get an absentee ballot. Tennessee is one of these. Eleven states have taken steps to waive that requirement during this pandemic to keep voters and poll workers safe. Five states have made no changes (TN, TX, LA, MS, MO) prior to the Chancery Court’s intervention.
“As badly as we want this pandemic to go away, it’s just wishful thinking,” Phelps said. “This virus is about seven times more infectious than influenza and it causes serious illness. This virus is really tricky. Sometimes we don’t even know we have it. You can develop symptoms as much as two weeks later, and you may be spreading the infection without knowing it.”
The CDC has warned that a second wave of COVID-19 could coincide with the start of flu season, which typically begins in October. They have urged federal and state officials to use the coming months to prepare for what lies ahead. That is what Phelps and health professionals are asking Gov. Lee to do.
“That second pass [of coronavirus] is something that we need to prepare for - not ignore. Health experts tell us that this second pass is going to come around when flu season opens again, which is around October or November of 2020,” Phelps said. “Why is something like voting in the privacy and safety of our own homes via the U.S. mail so difficult? Governor Lee, I have to ask you why. You give me the reason it can’t be done - I want to hear it.”
“Polls aren’t necessarily a safe place. Your home is,” continued Phelps. “Everybody should vote - that’s just American. Blocking access to vote doesn’t make any sense to me.”
The State Attorney General does not agree with the court’s flexing of its judicial muscle when it comes to impacting how Tennessee will vote.
“Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle has ordered state government to abandon long standing requirements for in person voting,” said State Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “It is yet another court decision replacing legislation passed by the people’s elected officials with its own judgment, largely ignoring the practicalities of implementing such a decision, and doing so in the midst of a pandemic and budget crisis.”
The attorney general noted that Tennessee, like all states, must engage in a delicate balancing act: it must safeguard voters from COVID-19 exposure while ensuring that voters are not disenfranchised. However, prior to the Chancery Court decision, he noted that Tennessee’s election officials had consulted with experts from the Tennessee Department of Health and county health departments to create a comprehensive COVID-19 election plan that conforms to the CDC’s guidance and makes Tennessee’s polling places safer than the general community.
“The Court’s ruling, while rightly taking into account the safety of Tennessee’s voters and poll workers, failed to appropriately consider the extensive safety measures of the COVID-19 election plan, and, more importantly, gave little weight to the unanimous expertise of state and county election officials that hastily expanding absentee voting is impracticable and risks disenfranchising Tennessee voters,” the attorney general said. “The Court’s order has taken this important decision away from Tennessee’s state and county election experts and unnecessarily risks voter confusion, potential voter fraud, and election disruption.”
Slattery's office has filed motions to appeal the ruling and order a stay pending his appeal.
In Tullahoma, the municipal election is set for Aug. 6. Early voting will be held July 17 through Aug. 1, with voters set to elect a mayor, three aldermen and two school board members.