The TN Supreme Court issued an order to suspend all in-person judicial proceedings through March 31. Chief Justice Jeff Bivins declared a state of emergency for the judicial branch of Tennessee government, which followed Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order and his declaring a state of emergency for Tennessee March 12.
The order applies to all state and local levels of courts including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile and municipal courts.
“Each day across the State of Tennessee, thousands of people attend court proceedings in-person when they come to the courthouse as jurors, witnesses, litigants, or in another capacity. Public spaces in courthouses tend to be small, tightly packed bench seats that provide the type of situations public health officials have encouraged people to avoid during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Bivins.
Bivins said judges, court clerks and others help to provide essential constitutional functions that must be carried out, so the order created a list of exceptions for the suspension which include: proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, such as bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals, civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13, proceedings relating to orders of protection, proceedings related to emergency child custody orders, Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection, proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief, proceedings related to emergency mental health orders, proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons and proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Other exceptions to the suspension of in-person court proceedings may be approved by the Chief Justice. Any permitted in-court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, and necessary persons as determined by the trial judge.
“We are reducing the number of people physically in the courthouse each day while ensuring judges and court clerks have the ability to continue with their constitutionally required duties,” said Bivins.
The News reached out to Coffee County Circuit Clerk Heather Duncan for comment, and she said the Coffee County Justice Center will be open for normal hours while court personnel and judges will be on standby to hear any cases that need to be heard in-person.
Duncan asked the public to be patient with the clerk’s offices as they’ll make sure those who need immediate judicial attention will get it.
“We’ll do everything we can do to compile with that the order to keep people safe but still to make sure people who need immediate judicial attention they get that as well,” said Duncan.
The order also includes other provisions to help lessen unintentional consequences caused by the suspension. These provisions include the deadlines set forth in court rules, statutes, administrative rules and statutes of limitations that are set to expire between March 13 and April 6 have been extended through April 6 and orders of protection that would expire between March 13 and April 6 are extended until April 6, 2020.
Bivins encourage judges, court clerks, attorneys, law enforcement, and others to work together to develop creative solutions that will work for their individual jurisdictions as the goal is to limit the number of people coming into court each day while continuing to meet their duty and administer justice.
“We may amend this order as the situation evolves, and we understand more about the obstacles judges and court staff are facing,” said Bivns.
The order doesn’t prohibit court proceedings via telephone, video, teleconferencing, email or other non in-person contact. The order also suspended any TN ruling that would limit a judge’s or clerk’s ability to utilize technology that can help limit in-person contact. Any other exceptions will be approved by the Chief Justice as needed.
Duncan said her office will post the postponement schedule at coffeecountytn.gov as well as letting attorneys know of the schedule. Copies of those dockets are available below.
Anyone who has questions regarding their upcoming court cases or appearances can contact the Coffee County Circuit Court at 931-723-5110.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.