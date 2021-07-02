The extra $300 that unemployed Tennesseans saw in their government checks is no more as the Volunteer state voluntarily cut the cord, saying there are enough jobs to go around and the workforce needs to get back on the job.
Gov. Bill Lee announced last month that the extra federal unemployment aid offered amid the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be available in Tennessee starting July 3, putting an end of $300 weekly additional payments that went along with the state’s unemployment payments that is now capped at $325 per week.
The decision followed states like Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and South Carolina that are all going to stop offering the $300 federal benefit to their unemployed. In making the decision, the governor maintained employers are having problems filling jobs as some unemployed were content to live on the combined income from federal and state unemployment.
Lee’s office said several other federal pandemic-times offerings will end in Tennessee as well, including eligibility for the self-employed, gig workers and part time workers; an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted; and an additional $100 for certain people with mixed earnings.
“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said in announcing the cutoff. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”
While some Republicans in the state legislature and some prominent business lobby groups applauded the announcement, Democrats chided the move.
“This is dumb. Really dumb. And cruel to boot,” Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro of Nashville. “This decision literally pulls money out of Tennessee’s economy. It’ll slow down our recovery rather than speed it up.”