The Volunteer State will be getting a break when it comes to paying tax on some items this weekend as Tennessee will be offering its tax holiday just in time for back-to-school.
The event runs from July 29-31 and is one of three tax holidays Tennesseans will get to enjoy.
“During this time of record inflation and high prices, we’re proud to be able to put money back in the pockets of Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said in announcing that sales tax will be suspended on many clothing, computer and back-to-school items. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings opportunities.”
In the area of clothing, the July 29-31 tax holiday will include general apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc. However, not included will be apparel items priced at more than $100. Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum. Also not eligible for tax free status are items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment
In the area of school supplies, school and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes are tax free. Not eligible for tax free status are school and art supplies individually priced at more than $100. Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
In the area of computers, computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less and laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers. However, storage media, like flash drives and compact discs, individually purchased software, printer supplies and household appliances are not eligible.
While the tax free weekend will just be Friday through Sunday, Tennesseans will get to enjoy no tax on most of their food for the entire month of August.
The tax-free August on food begins at the stroke of midnight on Aug. 1 and will continue until the clock strikes 12 on the night of Aug. 31. During that period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free although items purchased from vending machines and micro markets will still be subject to sales tax.
“Food and food ingredients” are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared The most common example of a dealer selling food and food ingredients is a grocery store. Food and food ingredients are those items otherwise taxed at the 4% state sales tax rate plus the applicable local rate.
While food will be tax free at stores and restaurants, all dealers will still be made to properly report sales made during the sales tax holiday.
Gun safes and safety equipment will be tax free through June 30 of next year.