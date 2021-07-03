Tennessee Homes, LLC recently celebrated its one year anniversary of its new office location on 903 N. Jackson St. by welcoming the pubic to an open house.
According to Tennessee Homes Acquisitions Manager Ernie Hobbs, the real estate service company was founded in 2012 with its original home was at the Lincoln Street Business Center in downtown Tullahoma.
“We’re just celebrating that we’ve been here for one year,” Hobbs said.
Tennessee Homes is a real estate service that works with relocation agencies and large corporations in the area to help employees, executives and their families coming in to the area needing homes.
“What we found over the years is when they are transferred in they cannot buy immediately because they’re waiting on a house to sell where they’re moving from,” Hobbs said. “So what we’ll do is buy houses in the local area. We do all the cleanup and fix-up if it needs it, and then we’ll contract with these employees and executives until they’re ready to buy.”
Hobbs said the difference between them and a realtor is that they can offer a variety of customized solutions to clients for their specific situations where realtors and brokers cannot. He added that Tennessee Homes usually closes on sales within seven to ten days, and don’t charge any commission or fees. Tennessee Homes usually takes the house as is and make any repairs themselves.
The reason Tennessee Homes decided to move offices was because the company was growing and needed to add more employees but didn’t have the space needed. Hobbs said they looked around town and found the office building next to Tullahoma High School and made a deal with the owner shortly after.
Since the move, Hobbs said business has been great due to having the space for customers to come to the office and do paperwork, as well as the exposure of being on North Jackson Street.
“It’s been great,” Hobbs said. “We take care of folks and we love doing it.”
For more information on Tennessee Homes, go to tennesseehomes.house, call 563-7844 or email tennesseehomesoffice@gmail.com. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday.