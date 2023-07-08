NG rifle match 1.jpg

A member of the Tennessee National Guard loads a magazine during the Adjutant General’s Rifle Match, held at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site, June 23-25. The TAG Match is a marksmanship competition and training event to promote shooting proficiency throughout the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard.

 Sgt. James Bolen Jr. photo

Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state competed in the annual Adjutant General’s Rifle Match at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site, June 23-25. Staff Sgt. Darrell Spears, an intelligence analyst with the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 236th Intelligence Squadron in Nashville, was named the state’s top rifleman after placing first in the competition.

“This weekend went very well with a lot of new shooters at the TAG match,” said Spears. “Everyone was helping each other learn across service branches, fostering positive relations.”

NG rifle match 2.jpg

Staff Sgt. Darrell Spears poses with his teammates from Nashville’s 118th Wing after winning first place at the annual Adjutant General’s Rifle Match, which took place at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site, June 23-25. The TAG Match is a marksmanship competition and training event to promote shooting proficiency throughout the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard.