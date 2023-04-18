National Guard Career Day

Sgt. Gage Boggess with Chattanooga’s 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment briefs Coffee County Central and Tullahoma High School students on the M-ATV, or Mine-resistant ambush protected All-Terrain Vehicle, during a career day at the Tullahoma National Guard Armory on April 6.

 Lt. Col. Marty Malone photo

More than 90 local high school students from the Coffee County area participated in a career day at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory in Tullahoma on Thursday, April 6.

Two groups of students, from Coffee County Central and Tullahoma High Schools, who volunteered to attend the event, spent the day learning about what the Tennessee National Guard does for the community and opportunities available to them following high school.